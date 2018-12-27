Man Shot Dead In Delhi's Keshav Puram

Police suspect robbery as the motive behind the incident. (Representational Image)

A 50-year-old man was shot dead on Wednesday allegedly by unidentified persons in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vinod Garg, a resident of Rohini Sector-6, they said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan, police received two calls at around 2.45 pm regarding the incident.

Mr Garg was going on a scooter when the incident took place at the Lawrence road underpass, the DCP said.

The officer said Mr Garg was unaware about a man, who was shouting for help being robbed by unidentified bike-borne men. The accused got panicked and they fired to intimate the man but the bullet hit Mr Garg on his chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, she added.

Mr Garg used to work as a commission agent in a factory on Lawrence road. He was passing through the Lawrence road underpass, where the alleged incident took place, DCP Khan said.

Police suspect robbery as the motive behind the incident since the accused took Mr Garg's bag which had around Rs 3,000 cash, the DCP added.

In another incident, a businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh in Rani Bagh area in Keshav Puram, police said.

Police were informed about the incident at 5.30 pm when the victim, Purushottam, who deals in iron business, was heading to his shop in Rani Bagh after collecting the cash from a dealer in Shastri Nagar, a senior police officer said.

According to police, four motorcycle-borne men were following the victim from Shastri Nagar. The accused even tired to stop his car after misleading him that his vehicle is punctured, but the victim did not stop, the officer said.

However, the accused managed to get his vehicle stopped and smashed the window pane with pistol butt and snatched the cash bag, the officer added.

The accused men threatened to kill the victim if he shouted or tired to intercept them, police said.

A case has been registered and police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.