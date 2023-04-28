Man Shot At By 3 In Delhi Shop, Dies During Treatment

A shopkeeper with a gunshot wound had been taken to hospital, where he died. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was shot today afternoon in his shop in central Delhi's Kabutar Market area, police said.

An incident of firing was reported around 3.30 pm in Kabutar Market near Dargah Sheikh Kalimullah at Jama Masjid.

A shopkeeper with a gunshot wound had been taken to hospital, where he died during the treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Police in their investigation found that Imran alias Nanhe, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, was shot at by three persons in his shop, the DCP said.

Several teams have been formed to nab the assailants and CCTV footage near the place of incident are being scanned, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

