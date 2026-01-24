Advertisement

'Agent Feared For Life, Fired Defensive Shots': US On Minneapolis Shooting

The US Department of Homeland Security said the shooting occurred during "a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault."

United States:

A man shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday was armed and "violently resisted" attempts by officers to disarm him, the US Department of Homeland Security said.

"Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject, but was pronounced dead at the scene," DHS said on X after the shooting.

DHS also said the shooting occurred during "a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault."

