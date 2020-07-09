Man Runs Over 10-Year-Old While Driving Van, Dumps Him In Drain: Police

After the accident in Delhi, the accused allegedly took him to Noida. (Representational)

A driver of a pickup van has been arrested for allegedly running over a 10-year-old boy with his vehicle in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area and dumping him in a drain in Noida, the police said.

The incident took place on Sunday around 5:30 pm, they said.

After the accident, instead of taking the boy to a hospital, the accused took him to Noida and thew him into a drain in Sector 15, a senior police official said.

The boy has been identified as Gaffar, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Yamuna Khadar area, the police said.

The boy's family had approached the police on Sunday evening after he did not return home.

During investigation, a child informed the police that Gaffar had come under the wheels of a pickup van and the driver took him in his vehicle, an official said.

"The team of Mayur Vihar police station worked diligently. They analysed the CCTV footage of the area and arrested the accused. He was identified as Madan Gopal, a resident of Bihar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Jasmeet Singh said.

The accused told the police that he was scared after the accident and instead of taking him to a hospital, he dumped the boy into a drain and fled.

The police could not find the boy till Tuesday evening. The pickup van has been seized, the police said.