Man Robbed Of Gold Chain At Petrol Pump In West Delhi

A 36-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his gold chain by two bike-borne men at a fuel station in Rajendra Place, police said on Monday.

Sandeep Bhola, a resident of Rajender Nagar, was on the way to his house when he had stopped at the petrol pump to refill air in his car's tyres.

Two men, wearing helmets, came on a bike and fled from the spot after snatching his gold chain, the police said.

The victim ran after them, but the snatchers managed to escape by driving on the wrong side, they said.

Police said they have sent the CCTV footage to a lab to get clarity over registration number of the vehicle.

"We are also scanning CCTV camera on the road taken by the snatchers. An FIR has been registered in the case and an investigation is on," a senior police officer said.

