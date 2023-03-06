Man Killed In Scooter-Motorcycle Crash In Delhi

A case of rash drivinghas been registered by the police. (Representational image)

A 30-year-old man died in a collision involving his scooter and a motorcycle in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday around 10.15 pm in Milap Market, a senior police officer said.

Scooter rider Pulkit Chawla, a resident of Hari Nagar, got injured in the incident and was taken to Deen Dayal Upadyay hospital where doctors declared him dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Pulkit Chawla owned a tent house business in Hari Nagar.

The motorcyclist was identified as Azad Singh (19), a resident of Ranhola Vihar. He suffered minor injuries, police said.

A case of rash driving, death by negligence under the Indian Penal Code has been registered and CCTV footage are being checked to ascertain the cause of the accident, the police officer said.