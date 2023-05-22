Man Killed After Car Rams Into Him In Delhi, Accused Woman Gets Bail: Cops

The man was killed after he was rammed by a four-wheeler while he was returning home.

A 28-year-old woman, arrested for ramming a man to death by her high-end vehicle in west Delhi has been granted bail, police said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the 36-year-old man was killed after he was rammed by a four-wheeler, being driven by the accused woman, while he was returning home.

The incident took place near the city's Moti Nagar flyover.

Immediately the man was rushed to the hospital by the accused, but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

