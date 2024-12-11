US Man Furious Over Refund Denial Rams Car Into Showroom, Terrifying Video Goes Viral

A Utah car dealership was the target of a customer's fury when he deliberately rammed his recently purchased vehicle into the showroom, 9 News reported.

Michael Murray, 35, purchased a Subaru Outback from Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne, but his excitement quickly turned to frustration when he encountered unexpected mechanical problems. Convinced he had been sold a "lemon," he returned to the dealership demanding a full refund. However, the dealership, citing the "as-is" condition of the sale, firmly denied his request, leaving Murray feeling both disappointed and potentially facing significant repair costs.

"We even make the document hot pink so they truly understand this is a vehicle that is, 'as is.' It hasn't been inspected. But if it fits your budget we will let you take it," the dealership's platform manager, Tyler Slade told local media.

Watch the video:

NEW: Utah man drives his car through the front of a Mazda dealership just hours after purchasing the car from the same dealership.



The incident happened in Sandy, Utah, after the man was told he couldn't return the car.



The man told the dealership that he would drive the car… pic.twitter.com/nNASSjOw0y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

Enraged by the situation, Murray warned that he would drive his car through the dealership's front door if his refund was not issued. Around 4 pm, he followed through on his threat, crashing the vehicle into the dealership's main entrance.

In a video filmed inside the dealership, the car is seen smashing through the glass doors and slamming into a front kiosk, sending shards of glass flying. As stunned employees scream, Murray steps out of the car, shouting, "I told you."

The dealership reported that the incident caused approximately $10,000 in damages. Although seven employees were near the entrance at the time, no one was injured. Murray was subsequently arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment."What would've happened? Who knows - it could've been fatal. He came back, but with a rage... without thinking, he just acted out in rage," an employee of the dealership said.