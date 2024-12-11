Advertisement

US Man Furious Over Refund Denial Rams Car Into Showroom, Terrifying Video Goes Viral

Michael Murray, 35, purchased a Subaru Outback from Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne, but his excitement quickly turned to frustration when he encountered unexpected mechanical problems.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
US Man Furious Over Refund Denial Rams Car Into Showroom, Terrifying Video Goes Viral
The car is seen smashing through the glass doors and slamming into a front kiosk

A Utah car dealership was the target of a customer's fury when he deliberately rammed his recently purchased vehicle into the showroom, 9 News reported.

Michael Murray, 35, purchased a Subaru Outback from Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne, but his excitement quickly turned to frustration when he encountered unexpected mechanical problems. Convinced he had been sold a "lemon," he returned to the dealership demanding a full refund. However, the dealership, citing the "as-is" condition of the sale, firmly denied his request, leaving Murray feeling both disappointed and potentially facing significant repair costs.

"We even make the document hot pink so they truly understand this is a vehicle that is, 'as is.' It hasn't been inspected. But if it fits your budget we will let you take it," the dealership's platform manager, Tyler Slade told local media.

Watch the video:

Enraged by the situation, Murray warned that he would drive his car through the dealership's front door if his refund was not issued. Around 4 pm, he followed through on his threat, crashing the vehicle into the dealership's main entrance.  

In a video filmed inside the dealership, the car is seen smashing through the glass doors and slamming into a front kiosk, sending shards of glass flying. As stunned employees scream, Murray steps out of the car, shouting, "I told you."  

The dealership reported that the incident caused approximately $10,000 in damages. Although seven employees were near the entrance at the time, no one was injured. Murray was subsequently arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment."What would've happened? Who knows - it could've been fatal. He came back, but with a rage... without thinking, he just acted out in rage," an employee of the dealership said.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Michael Murray, Man Rams Car Into Showroom, Terrifying Video Of Man Crashing Car Into Showroom
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now