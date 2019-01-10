Man Killed, 3 Injured As Delhi Municipal Truck Hits Auto-Rickshaw

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, police said

A 61-year-old man was killed and three persons were injured Thursday after an auto-rickshaw was hit allegedly by an MCD truck in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Munna. He used to work in Azadpur Mandi, they said.

Officials of Roop Nagar Police Station were informed about the accident near Sabji Mandi Ghanta Ghar around 5 am.

On reaching the spot, the officials learnt that near the Ghanta Ghar roundabout, an MCD truck carrying garbage hit the auto and injured its driver and passengers, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said.

The victims were rushed to Bara Hindu Rao hospital where one of the passengers, identified as Munna, was declared brought dead. Others who sustained minor injuries were discharged after treatment, the officer said.

Investigations revealed that Munna was seated next to the auto driver while the other two passengers were seated in the back when the vehicle enroute Azadpur Mandi was hit by the truck that was coming from wrong side. However, the auto driver escaped with minor injuries, DCP Prasad said.

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, the officer said. The arrested truck driver has been identified as Sanjib Mondal (27), she said.