Man Jumps Before Delhi Metro Train In Suicide Bid; Injured

The man was rushed to a hospital by metro authorities with injuries on his head and legs.

Delhi | | Updated: November 27, 2017 22:16 IST
55-year-old man allegedly jumped before the Delhi Metro train at the ITO station. (Representational)

New Delhi:  A 55-year-old man today allegedly jumped before a Delhi Metro train today in an apparent suicide bid, officials said.

The incident occurred around 12:45 pm at ITO station. V K Anand, a resident of Tilak Nagar area in west Delhi, jumped before a train going to Escorts Mujesar from platform number one, officials said.

He was rushed to a hospital by metro authorities with injuries on his head and legs.

Apparently, it is an attempt to suicide. The police are probing the matter, the officials said.


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

