Man Jumps Before Delhi Metro Train In Suicide Bid; Injured

New Delhi: A 55-year-old man today allegedly jumped before a Delhi Metro train today in an apparent suicide bid, officials said.
The incident occurred around 12:45 pm at ITO station. V K Anand, a resident of Tilak Nagar area in west Delhi, jumped before a train going to Escorts Mujesar from platform number one, officials said.
He was rushed to a hospital by metro authorities with injuries on his head and legs.
Apparently, it is an attempt to suicide. The police are probing the matter, the officials said.
