Man Held For Entering Delhi Airport Using Fake Ticket

A man was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake travel ticket to see his family off, official sources said today.A Singh was apprehended yesterday when the CISF personnel found him roaming suspiciously inside the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, they said.He told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal to see his family off, who were travelling to Frankfurt, the sources added.The man, an Indian passport holder, was subsequently handed over to the police, they said.Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the country's aviation rules.