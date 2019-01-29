Man Headed To Jammu Found Carrying Bullets At Delhi Airport, Arrested

The man was not allowed to take the flight and was handed over to police. (Representational)

A Jammu-bound passenger has been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a round of bullet in his baggage, an official said Tuesday.

A Central Industrial Security Force officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to scan the baggage of commuters, detected a bullet-like object on the X-ray monitor while checking the bag of passenger PK Gupta, he said.

"A live bullet round of .32 calibre was recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Jammu," the official said.

The man was not allowed to take the flight and was handed over to police as he could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, he said.