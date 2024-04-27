Man Found Dead On Delhi Shop's Roof, Multiple Injuries On Neck, Head: Cops

The injuries seem to be caused by stones and a sharp object, said cops (Representational)

A man in his mid-twenties was found murdered on the roof of a shop here on Saturday, an official said.

Information about a body lying in a pool of blood in north Delhi's Chandani Chowk was received at the Kotwali police station at around 12.15 pm, a senior police officer said.

Police further said that there were multiple injuries on the neck and head of the body. The injuries seem to be caused by stones and a sharp object.

"An FIR under section 302 (murder) has been registered and an investigation has been taken up," said the officer.

