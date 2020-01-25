Man Found Dead In Delhi 5-Star Hotel, Suicide Note Found Next To Him: Police

Delhi Police received information about the unresponsive guest at around 4:10 pm on Friday

A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide inside a five-star hotel room in Delhi, police said today.

The man was identified as Karan Chandra, a resident of Malviya Nagar, they said.

According to the police, they received information at around 4:10 pm on Friday that a guest was unresponsive and a foul smell was coming from his room.

Police personnel, along with hotel staff, opened the door and found Chandra lying dead.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot. Some medicine strips were also found there, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the police was found that he had been staying in the hotel since January 19. On January 20, he put a tag of "Do not disturb" on the door, the police said.

On the day of his scheduled checkout, the duty manager tried to contact him on his mobile number and intercom, but there was no response.

The hotel staff then went to the room and knocked on the door but Chandra did not give any response, the police said.

The body has been taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for a forensic analysis and further investigation is being carried out, they said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

