Man Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times In Delhi, 6 Arrested: Police

A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of people in central Delhi's IP Estate area, police said, adding that six of the attackers were arrested on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Nand Kishore, a roadside vendor who sold clothes near Jama Masjid, used to live with his brother in a JJ cluster of Anna Nagar in IP Estate.

The accident took place on Tuesday night when Kishore was standing outside his house when a group of people allegedly attacked him with sticks and knives.

A police officer said Kishore received multiple stab injuries in the attack and was taken to a hospital by his brother where he was declared dead.

During the investigation, it was found that Kishore and his friends had allegedly beaten up a man of his neighbourhood a few days ago and it is suspected that the accused attacked him out of revenge, the officer said.

The police said six accused were arrested on Wednesday and further investigation in the case is on.

