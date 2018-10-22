Man Arrested With 131 Cartons Of Spurious Liquor In Delhi

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conduct raids near Madanpur village. (Representational image)

A 25-year-old man was arrested after 131 cartons of spurious liquor were seized from his possession, police said Sunday.

The accused was identified as Ravi, resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, said Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) A K Singla.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was constituted to conduct raids near Madanpur village.

On Sunday at around 1.30 am, the team intercepted two vehicles.

The police arrested Ravi while his co-accused Sandeep alias Sonu, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, managed to escape, Mr Singla said.

During interrogation, Ravi disclosed that he used to work with Ola as a driver. Later, he came in contact with Sandeep and started smuggling liquor, the official said.

They used to smuggle liquor once a week across the Haryana border. They had loaded their vehicles at Pai village in Sonipat.

The liquor was meant to be supplied to bootleggers in outer Delhi area, the police official said.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest Sandeep, he added.