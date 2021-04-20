Man Arrested With 1,502 Kg Marijuana In Delhi: Police

The police recovered 43 plastic bags containing marijuana from accused (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was arrested with 1,502 kg marijuana in Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Aas Mohammad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, they said.

The police received information regarding the delivery of a huge consignment of marijuana and laid a trap on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday on Mathura Road and arrested Mohammad, a senior police officer said.

During the search of his vehicle, 43 plastic bags containing 1,502 kg of marijuana were recovered. They were concealed behind bananas, the officer said.

During interrogation, Mohammad revealed that he had procured the marijuana from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border in Visakhapatnam, the police said.

