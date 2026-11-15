Man Arrested Over Social Media Post On 'Fish Deaths' In Yamuna In Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media in connection with the death of a large number of fish in the Yamuna near northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar, officials said on Saturday.
The accused, identified as Surender, was arrested from north Delhi's Gopalpur in connection with an FIR registered at Wazirabad police station on a complaint by the Delhi government's irrigation and flood control department, they said.
Surender had allegedly uploaded a video on social media on November 12 from the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, which subsequently circulated on social media amid concerns over the reported deaths of fish in the Yamuna.
However, following his arrest, the accused was released on bail from the police station, officials said.
#WATCH | Delhi | Following his arrest and subsequent release on bail regarding the viral video of dead fish in the Yamuna River, Surendra Singh Azad said, "In the video, many fish could be seen struggling and gasping for air. After watching it, I immediately went to the banks of the Yamuna. Upon arrival, I found a boat belonging to the Flood Department, where staff members were collecting fish and placing them into the boat—they had already gathered a significant number. I approached them with my camera and video equipment and asked where the fish had come from. They explained that the fish had been found in the Yamuna, either dead or struggling. When I asked how they had died, they replied that it was due to polluted water and chemicals. I also asked how many fish had died; they couldn't provide an exact number... I then moved a bit further along and saw many more fish drifting downstream, which I also recorded. I uploaded the footage to Facebook and Instagram, and the video subsequently went viral. Following this, police from the Wazirabad station, along with officers from the Cyber Cell (from the Maurice Nagar area), intercepted me. I was on my way to a friend's place for a Chhath Puja event when they picked me up and placed me under arrest. They took me to the Wazirabad police station, and after I was presented before the SHO, I was transferred to the Maurice Nagar police station. There, I was subjected to extensive questioning, and an FIR was registered against me. I have now returned from there, accompanied by Advocate Arvind and several other associates. We intend to contest this case vigorously in court..." (14.11)— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2026
The FIR was registered under sections 353 (public mischief), 352 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 240 (giving false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.
The development comes two days after videos showing a large number of dead fish floating in the Yamuna near Sonia Vihar surfaced on social media, triggering concerns over water pollution and allegations of possible toxic discharges into the river.
The exact cause of the fish deaths remains unconfirmed.
The incident triggered a political slugfest, with Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma accusing the AAP of dumping dead fish into the river to defame the BJP government and its efforts to clean the Yamuna.
The AAP rejected the allegations, questioning the government's claims about cleaning the Yamuna, and demanding an investigation into possible contamination of river water.
The Delhi Jal Board has also submitted a complaint to the police seeking an FIR against unidentified individuals allegedly spreading misinformation on social media regarding chemical discharges into the river.
Locals have alleged that effluent discharges from a tannery located near the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna are responsible for the fish deaths.
The incident comes less than a month after hundreds of dead fish were found along the Yamuna riverbank in north Delhi's Burari.
Experts had earlier said sudden mass deaths of fish could indicate a sharp increase in contaminants or the discharge of toxic substances into the water. They had called for laboratory testing to establish the cause of the fish deaths.
The development also comes ahead of Chhath Puja, when a large number of devotees are expected to visit the Yamuna ghats to offer prayers.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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