50,000 Cap, 10 AM-5 PM Window: Delhi Police's Ramlila Ground Gathering Draft

Delhi Police has prepared a fresh set of proposed guidelines to regulate public gatherings and demonstrations at Ramlila Ground, with a proposed limit of 50,000 participants and a fixed time window of 10 am to 5 pm for such events.

The proposed guidelines aim to bring protests and public programmes at the Central Delhi venue under a defined set of safety, security and administrative arrangements.

A senior police officer told ANI that the draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been sent to Delhi Police Headquarters for approval. The proposal is currently at an initial stage, and its provisions are yet to be finalised.

Under the proposed arrangements, organisers will have to obtain clearance from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding the availability of the venue before approaching the police for permission. Applications will ordinarily have to be submitted at least 10 days before the proposed event.

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The draft also makes organisers responsible for managing the gathering, including coordination with traffic authorities, parking arrangements and designated drop-off points for participants. They will also have to ensure that roads and emergency access routes remain free from obstruction.

The proposed security guidelines include restrictions on firearms, swords, spears, sharp objects and other prohibited items. Drone operations in the vicinity of the ground will also require prior authorisation.

Organisers will further have to make arrangements for drinking water, medical assistance, sanitation facilities and proper waste disposal.

The senior police officer told ANI that the draft is currently at an initial stage and has been forwarded to Delhi Police Headquarters for approval. Further action will be taken after the proposal is examined by the competent authorities.

The final SOP will come into force only after approval from the competent authorities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)