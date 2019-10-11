Man Arrested For Allegedly Hiring 3 People To Kill Mother In Delhi: Cops

A case has been registered and three people have been arrested. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hiring three people, including a juvenile, and hatching a conspiracy to kill his mother in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, the police said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Ansh Dhingra, gave Rajender and Rahul a contract to kill his mother and commit robbery at his house, they said.

He did not share good relations with his mother and also suspected her of having an affair with someone, the police said.

On October 6, three people entered the house of the woman and allegedly tried to rob and kill her. However, the woman put up a fight and the accused tried to flee. The woman caught hold of the juvenile and handed him over to the police.

The juvenile told the police during questioning that he along with Rajender and Rahul were hired by the woman's son, a police official said.

A case has been registered and three people, including Dhingra, have been arrested while the juvenile has been apprehended, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.