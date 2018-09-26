Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, Chops Her Body For "Befriending" Another

The girl's body was cut into pieces, put in two bags and dumped in drain.

Delhi | | Updated: September 26, 2018 03:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, Chops Her Body For 'Befriending' Another

The accused revealed that he had been in a relationship with the girl since 11 months.

New Delhi: 

A minor's body, chopped in to several pieces and put in two bags was found in a drain under the Barapulla flyover, police said on Tuesday. They have said that the girl was killed by her boyfriend, who suspected she was cheating on him. 

The accused identified as Rizwan Khan (20), a resident of Nizam Nagar in Nizamuddin area, was later arrested, police said. He allegedly attacked the victim with a knife, killing her on the spot. He then chopped her body into several pieces and put them into two bags, a senior police official said.

"During interrogation, Khan disclosed that he was in a relationship with the girl since 11 months. Recently, he came to know that she had befriended another man," the official said. The two had an argument, following which the girl was killed. 
 

For more Delhi news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

chopped bodychopped body Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWeight LossWatch BrandsDominos

................................ Advertisement ................................