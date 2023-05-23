Man, 32, Found Dead Inside Car In Delhi: Cops

Police said that there were stab wounds on his neck. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was found dead in a van near Yamuna Vihar road in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad today.

According to Delhi Police, the deceased was identified as Arjun.

Police said that there were stab wounds on his neck.

"He had stab wounds on his neck. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and crime team have been called," said the police.

The police further said that the taxi in which the man's body was found was registered in the name of a company in Gurugram, Haryana.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

