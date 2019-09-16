Make-Up Artist Who Helped Man Impersonate 81-Year-Old Arrested: Delhi Police

Shamsher Singh had helped Jayesh Patel to impersonate an 81-year-old by dyeing his hair

The make-up artist who allegedly the modified the appearance of a 32-year-old man who impersonated an octogenarian at Delhi airport has been arrested, police said today. The make-up artist allegedly modified appearances of as many as 10 people on the direction of agents involved in forging passports and identities of air passengers, police said.

The accused was identified as Shamsher Singh alias Billu Barber, a resident of Rohini. He was arrested on Sunday, they said.

Police said Shamsher Singh, 42, was arrested based on the disclosure made by Jayesh Patel, who disguised as an 81-year-old man at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on September 8.

Jayesh Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, wanted to go to the US for employment but thought he may not be granted a visa, so with the help of agents, he planned to leave the country by impersonating an octogenarian, Amrik Singh, a senior police official said.

The accused had disguised himself as an old person and managed to get the Immigration Clearance, the official added.

During the course of investigation, Patel disclosed that one make-up artist in Patel Nagar helped him to modify his appearance in order to conceal his real identity by colouring his hair, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

On Sunday, the make-up artist was arrested and cosmetics used for hair-dying were recovered from his shop, the officer said.

