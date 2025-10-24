Advertisement
Major ISIS Terror Bid Foiled In Delhi, 2 Suspected Operatives Arrested

The accused were arrested based on specific intelligence inputs following a coordinated operation in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar and Bhopal, a senior police officer said.

Read Time: 1 min
The suspects are being interrogated to ascertain their network and extent of their plans, police said.
New Delhi:

Delhi Police has arrested two suspected ISIS operatives who were allegedly planning a terror strike in a high-footfall area of the national capital, an official said on Friday.

The accused, both named Adnan and hailing from Bhopal, were arrested based on specific intelligence inputs following a coordinated operation in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar and Bhopal, a senior police officer said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were associated with the ISIS, and were in the process of planning a major terror strike in Delhi. Electronic devices and incriminating materials have been seized from their possession," the officer said.

The suspects are being interrogated to ascertain their network and the extent of their plans, police said.

"The arrests have averted a possible terror attack in Delhi," the officer said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Police, ISIS Operatives
NDTV News
