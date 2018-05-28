Magenta Line Inaugurated, To Cut Down Noida-Gurgaon Travel Time With the opening of this stretch, the entire Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Magenta Line corridor, covering the city's arterial Outer Ring Road, has become operational.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and union urban development minister Hardeep Singh Puri today inaugurated the 24.82-km-long Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West stretch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line. With the inauguration, the entire Magenta Line will become operational, connecting Botanical Garden in Noida with Janakpuri in west Delhi.



Using the Magenta Line, commuters will be able to cut down the travel time between Noida and Gurgaon to 50 minutes from the current over 90 minutes.



The Magenta Line has 16 stations-14 underground and two elevated. Officials said the service for passengers will begin at 6 am on Tuesday.



Hauz Khas (with Yellow Line) and Janakpuri West (with Blue Line) stations are the interchange facilities on this corridor, besides the existing Kalkaji Mandir station (with Violet Line).



This section is the longest stretch to have opened so far in Delhi Metro's Phase-III project.



With the opening of this stretch, the entire Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Magenta Line corridor, covering the city's arterial Outer Ring Road, has become operational.



The new corridor will operate with 24 trains, which will be gradually increased to 26. The frequency of trains will be 5 minutes and 15 seconds during peak hours through the whole section. If passenger traffic demands shorter intermediate loops, higher frequency will be introduced after studying the traffic pattern.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at the event that the government will soon take a decision regarding the delayed Phase IV of the Delhi Metro network, which now has an operational span of 277 km.



With inputs from agencies



