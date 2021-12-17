London-Bound Passenger Arrested For Carrying Bullets In Delhi Airport

The CISF is tasked with providing a counter-terrorist cover for Delhi Airport. (File)

A London-bound Indian passenger was held by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Delhi International Airport for allegedly carrying two rounds of live ammunition, officials said on Friday.

The bullets of 3.25 mm calibre were recovered on Thursday from the handbag of the passenger. He was supposed to board an Air India flight to London.

As carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside an aircraft and after the passenger could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the bullets, he was handed over to the local police that booked him under sections of the Arms Act, they said.

