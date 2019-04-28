Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Congress Candidates Hold Voter Outreach Programmes In Delhi

Elections in the national capital are to be held on May 12.

With less than two weeks left before the national capital goes to the polls, Congress candidates on Sunday held voter outreach programmes in their constituencies.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Ajay Maken, contesting from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, started his campaign from Panchsheel in south Delhi where he interacted with people at a park while on his morning walk.

He then visited Greater Kailash 1 and met the residents and later kicked off a 'padyatra' from Balmiki Basti, covering areas like Gandhi Sadan and Andh Mahavidyalaya.

Boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh, fielded by the Congress from south Delhi Lok Sabha seat, began the day by offering prayers at the Dada Devi temple in Bijwasan area. He then visited the Dada Dev boxing Academy in Palam village.

Singh is pitted in a triangular contest against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and sitting Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri and Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, who is pitted against AAP's Atishi and BJP's candidate Gautam Gambhir from east Delhi seat, started his 'padyatra' from Bhairav temple at Janta camp.

Congress' JP Agarwal also took part in several voter outreach programme in Chandni Chowk constituency.

All seven Lok Sabha in Delhi were won by the BJP in 2014 when the Congress finished second in six seats and third in one seat.

