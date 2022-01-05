Delhi Weekend Curfew: Shopping For Essentials Allowed, See Other Exemptions

New Delhi:
Delhi has imposed a weekend curfew to tackle the massive surge in Covid infections, with cases likely to rise by 10,000 in the last 24 hours. Here is a list of all those exempted from the curfew between Friday 10 pm and Monday 5 am.
- Those involved in essential and emergency services will be allowed go out if they show their IDs.
- People shopping for essentials
- Food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato
- Government officials and employees
- Judges, judicial officers, court staff, lawyers.
- Diplomats or embassy staff
- Doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical staff in hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies etc
- Pregnant women and patients needing medical services, along with an attendant, if they produce a doctor's prescription
- People coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus stations, if they produce tickets
- TV and print media
- Those sitting for exams and staff on exam duty
- Those attending weddings if they produce wedding cards