Delhi Weekend Curfew: Shopping For Essentials Allowed, See Other Exemptions

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said his government is ready to handle up to one lakh Covid cases a day in the national capital.

The positivity rate is expected to surge to 10 per cent in Delhi. (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi has imposed a weekend curfew to tackle the massive surge in Covid infections, with cases likely to rise by 10,000 in the last 24 hours. Here is a list of all those exempted from the curfew between Friday 10 pm and Monday 5 am.

  1. Those involved in essential and emergency services will be allowed go out if they show their IDs.
  2. People shopping for essentials
  3. Food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato
  4. Government officials and employees
  5. Judges, judicial officers, court staff, lawyers.
  6. Diplomats or embassy staff
  7. Doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical staff in hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies etc
  8. Pregnant women and patients needing medical services, along with an attendant, if they produce a doctor's prescription
  9. People coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus stations, if they produce tickets
  10. TV and print media
  11. Those sitting for exams and staff on exam duty
  12. Those attending weddings if they produce wedding cards

