Light Rain, Thunderstorm Hit Parts Of Delhi

Light rain and thunderstorm hit parts of Delhi today.

Light rain and thunderstorm hit parts of Delhi today evening, bringing much needed relief from rising temperature.

"Clear sky in the morning is likely to turn cloudy in later part of the day, with a possibility of light rains as well," an Indian Meteorological Department official had said.

The minimum temperature in the city was 20.2 degree Celsius today, two points above the season's average. The maximum temperature settled around 37 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.6 degree Celsius. The maximum was 36.9 degree Celsius.

Humidity in Delhi was 68 per cent in the morning, the weather office said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.