Maximum Temperature In Delhi Settles At 37 Degrees, Light Rain Likely

The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 71 per cent, it said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the satisfactory category with a reading of 78 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

