Less Supply From Haryana Reason For Delhi Water Crisis: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha has accused the Haryana government of supplying less water to Delhi resulting in a severe water crisis in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party MLA said Haryana has been supplying about 100 million gallons less water per day, which has led to water crisis in NDMC areas, central, south, and west Delhi.

"The Haryana government has stopped the legal right of the people of Delhi as directed by the Supreme Court. Because they have reduced the water supply in Yamuna, the three major water treatment plants are producing less water per day," Mr Chadha said.

He said the Chandrawal treatment plant's production capacity has reduced to 55 mgd from its earlier 90 mgd, Wazirabad is producing 80 mgd compared to 135 mgd before and the Okhla water treatment plant is supplying 15mgd instead of its earlier 20 mgd.

"Haryana was directed by Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) upon the Supreme Court's direction to supply 150 cusecs above Delhi's requirement. But Haryana is not even supplying the requirement, leave alone additional water," Mr Chadha said.

He claimed to have sent 12 formal letters to the Haryana government and related officials, and said "there has been no response" to them.

