Labourer's Body Found In Debris, 2 More Trapped In South Delhi Wall Collapse

A rescue operation is being carried out by NDRF, fire brigade and police officials.

The body of a labourer was recovered early this morning from under the debris of a wall that collapsed at a construction site in the Vasant Vihar area in Delhi amid heavy rain, officials said.

Two more labourers are feared trapped beneath the rubble, they said.

The incident occurred on Friday and it was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5:30 am.

The man has been identified as Santosh Kumar Yadav, 19, the Delhi Fire Services officials said and added that his body was recovered around 6:10 am today.

Santosh Kumar was declared dead by doctors at the Safdarjung hospital, they said.

The operation to rescue the other two labourers is underway, the officials added.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and civic agencies are carrying out the operation, they said.

Cranes are being used to remove debris while water is being pumped out of the foundation pit to recover the remaining bodies, the officials said.



