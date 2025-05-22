In Pics: Power Cuts, Trees Uprooted As Heavy Rain, Storm Hits Delhi-Noida

At least two people were also killed and 11 others injured after a sandstorm and heavy rain hit the national capital Delhi and Noida last evening. The heavy rain accompanied by sandstorm and hail also disrupted traffic, leading to waterlogging and power cuts in several areas. Hoardings fell and trees were uprooted in many localities, while metro services were disrupted and airlines also issued advisories amid the inclement weather.

Here is a look at how heavy rain and storm battered Delhi and NCR

Heavy rain, hail, and powerful winds battered several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR)

A commuter shows hail as heavy rain and hailstorm hit Delhi and Noida last evening

A tree fell on a road following a windstorm in New Delhi on Wednesday

Vehicles make their way amid heavy rain and hailstorm in New Delhi on Wednesday

A tree fell on the Indraprastha Road following heavy rain accompanied by a storm in New Delhi

Thunderstorm lights up the sky as heavy rain and hailstorm hit Delhi and NCR last evening

An electricity pole fell under the Oberoi flyover due to strong winds in New Delhi on Wednesday

A car was damaged near Nizamuddin area in Delhi after a tree fell on it following heavy rain and storm

