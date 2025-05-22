Advertisement
In Pics: Power Cuts, Trees Uprooted As Heavy Rain, Storm Hits Delhi-Noida

Read Time: 2 mins

Read Time: 2 mins
In Pics: Power Cuts, Trees Uprooted As Heavy Rain, Storm Hits Delhi-Noida
Hoardings fell and trees were uprooted in many localities, while metro services were also disrupted.

At least two people were also killed and 11 others injured after a sandstorm and heavy rain hit the national capital Delhi and Noida last evening. The heavy rain accompanied by sandstorm and hail also disrupted traffic, leading to waterlogging and power cuts in several areas. Hoardings fell and trees were uprooted in many localities, while metro services were disrupted and airlines also issued advisories amid the inclement weather. 

Here is a look at how heavy rain and storm battered Delhi and NCR 

Heavy rain, hail, and powerful winds battered several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR)

Heavy rain, hail, and powerful winds battered several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR)

A commuter shows hail as heavy rain and hailstorm hit Delhi and Noida last evening

A commuter shows hail as heavy rain and hailstorm hit Delhi and Noida last evening
Photo Credit: ANI

A tree fell on a road following a windstorm in New Delhi on Wednesday

A tree fell on a road following a windstorm in New Delhi on Wednesday
Photo Credit: ANI

Vehicles make their way amid heavy rain and hailstorm in New Delhi on Wednesday

Vehicles make their way amid heavy rain and hailstorm in New Delhi on Wednesday
Photo Credit: ANI

A tree fell on the Indraprastha Road following heavy rain accompanied by a storm in New Delhi

A tree fell on the Indraprastha Road following heavy rain accompanied by a storm in New Delhi
Photo Credit: PTI

Thunderstorm lights up the sky as heavy rain and hailstorm hit Delhi and NCR last evening

Thunderstorm lights up the sky as heavy rain and hailstorm hit Delhi and NCR last evening
Photo Credit: PTI

An electricity pole fell under the Oberoi flyover due to strong winds in New Delhi on Wednesday

An electricity pole fell under the Oberoi flyover due to strong winds in New Delhi on Wednesday
Photo Credit: ANI

A car was damaged near Nizamuddin area in Delhi after a tree fell on it following heavy rain and storm

A car was damaged near Nizamuddin area in Delhi after a tree fell on it following heavy rain and storm
Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Storm, Delhi Heavy Rain, Delhi Rain
