Labourer Pushed To Death For Not Returning Charger In Delhi: Cops

A 26-year-old labourer died allegedly after being pushed off from the third floor of an under-construction building by a fellow worker following an altercation in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area, police said on Tuesday.

The fellow worker was arrested on Monday. The 50-year-old accused, Netra Pal, had fled the spot after the incident, they said.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Salman, who had allegedly borrowed a mobile charger from Netra Pal and was not returning it back. The issue led to a verbal spat and soon turned into a fight between the two. Netra Pal pushed him off the third floor of an under construction building on the NSUT campus, a senior police officer said.

The Geeta Colony police station received a call from a hospital around 1 am on Monday informing it about the incident. A police team reached the hospital and learnt that the victim, Salman, was brought there by some fellow workers and he died during treatment.

The police team got input about the entire matter from other fellow workers and arrested the accused on the charge of murder. A welder, Salman originally hailed from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, police added.

