Men Posing As Cops Rob French National Of 47,000 Euros In Delhi

A 45-year-old French national was allegedly robbed of 47,000 Euros by three people who posed as cops and frisked him in Delhi's Karol Bagh, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, the French national Yousef, came to Delhi last week for purchasing bridal dresses.

"On Sunday evening, while he was on his way back to hotel on WEA, Channa Market Road, three persons came there in a car and claimed themselves to be police officers. They said that they will check the victim whether he has drugs," said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

During "frisking", they checked Yousef's passport and took out 47,000 Euros from his purse and escaped.

A case under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Karol Bagh police station, police said.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area is being examined to identify the perpetrators, the senior police officer said.

Yousef was from Morocco and has French citizenship, police added.

