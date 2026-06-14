Delhi Eatery On Fire, 3 Cooking Gas Cylinders Explode. Daring Rescue Follows

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's Kalkaji area early Sunday, with the blaze later triggering explosions in three commercial LPG cylinders.

The fire spread rapidly through the restaurant. However, in the midst of the chaos, firefighters carried out a risky rescue operation and safely brought out an elderly woman who was trapped on the second floor.

The incident took place at the Punjabi Tadka restaurant near the Govindpuri flyover in Kalkaji. According to officials, the fire was reported at around 4:45 am, after which teams from the Delhi Fire Service rushed to the spot.

Initially, six fire units were sent, but as the scale of the fire became clear, it was declared a Make-4 fire, and more fire tenders were called in to control the situation.

Fire officials said the flames had spread from the basement to the ground floor and up to the third floor. A temporary structure built on the terrace was also caught in the fire.

During the incident, three commercial LPG cylinders exploded, which caused panic in the area.

The building had a basement, ground floor, and three upper floors. At the time of the fire, a 75-year-old woman, identified as Sita Devi, was trapped on the second floor. Delhi Fire Service personnel carried out a rescue operation, risking their lives, and successfully brought her out safely.

A total of nine fire units were deployed to douse the flames. These included water tenders, a water bowser, a breathing support unit, and multipurpose vehicles.

The fire has now been brought under control, and cooling operations are ongoing. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.