JNU Vice-Chancellor 'Forgives' Students For Entering Home, Confining Wife

JNU vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar said he has "forgiven" students for forcibly entering his home

A day after alleging that some students forcibly entered his house and confined his wife for several hours, Jawaharlal Nehru University or JNU vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said today that he had "forgiven" them and would not file a complaint with the police.

"While last night's violent behaviour by students in front my JNU residence is condemnable, neither me nor my wife will file a police complaint against the students. We have forgiven them. Wish them the best and hope they will reform and not repeat such acts in future," Mr Kumar said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union or JNUSU has denied Mr Kumar's claim.

"The JNUSU categorically rejects the falsehood being spread by the VC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The JNUSU (on Monday) after waiting (at the VC's residence) returned to the protest venue where an indefinite hunger strike is taking place," it said.

Students allegedly barged into JNU vice-chancellor's home while he was away and surrounded his wife

A member from a Left student outfit rejected the allegation and said a group of students had gone to meet the vice chancellor, but they were allegedly manhandled by the security personnel.

Seven students are on a hunger strike on campus to protest against the online system of entrance exam that will be implemented from this academic session.

The police said the situation on the campus is currently under control.



