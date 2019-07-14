IT Professional Killed In Delhi After Allegedly Being Honey Trapped

A case has been registered under relevant sections and searches for two remaining accused is on. (FILE)

Delhi Police recovered the body of an IT professional from Rajouri Garden area in Delhi on Sunday who was allegedly honey trapped and murdered during a loot bid.

"A patrolling team spotted five persons, including a girl sitting in a car. The girl and two others fled the scene on seeing the officers. The remaining two, identified as Deepak and Himanshu, were taken to the police station, where they revealed that they had killed a man in the area whose body was lying in a car nearby," police said.

The girl had allegedly lured the man to stop his car on the road after which the other four partners barged into the car and tried to loot him. When he resisted, the group allegedly killed the victim by stabbing and strangulating.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Bhupendra Virdi, who was currently unemployed.

"The accused girl has also been apprehended. The police have also recovered one bag and mobile phone from their possession. Girl's age is being verified as she is claiming to be a minor," police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and searches for the remaining two accused is on.

