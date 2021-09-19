Delhi's Railway Station Gets Swanky Lounge With Recliners, WiFi. See Pics

The lounge is located on the first floor of Platform No. 1 of New Delhi Railway Station.

In a bid to provide world-class comfort to travelers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened a state of the art executive lounge at New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday, complete with recliners, showers, multi-cuisine buffets, and a business centre.

Located on the first floor of Platform No. 1 of New Delhi Railway Station, the executive lounge aims to mimic the exclusive experience of the train journey.

Open to all passengers, the lounge is equipped with a wide range of services and facilities including train time displays, Wi-Fi, television, beverages and buffets. It also offers recliners, spacious luggage racks, restrooms with shower and change facilities, shoe shiners, newspapers and magazines on display and a fully operational business centre with a computer, printer, Photostat and fax facility for all passengers.

To highlight the luxurious provisions of the lounge, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted pictures of the executive space with the hashtag #NayeBharatKaNayaStation.

According to the IRCTC public relations officer, Anand Kumar Jha, to access this newly commissioned executive lounge, passengers would have to pay an entry charge of Rs 150 plus taxes for the first hour and Rs 99 for each extra hour. The lounge is operational now on a 24x7 basis.

Separate bath facilities for men and women are also available at an additional charge of Rs 200 plus taxes, with high-quality toiletries including clean towels, soap, shampoo, shower caps and dental kits.

This is the second executive lounge set up by IRCTC at New Delhi Railway Station that is dedicated to providing world-class services to railway passengers. The first executive lounge has already been in operation since 2016 on the ground floor at platform number 16.