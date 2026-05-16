Delhi Metro Extends Last Train Timings For IPL Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium

With thousands of cricket enthusiasts expected to gather at Arun Jaitley Stadium for the IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on May 17, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced extended last train timings across all Delhi Metro corridors to facilitate hassle-free commuting for spectators.

According to DMRC, the revised metro schedule has been introduced to manage the expected surge in passenger movement after the match and to provide reliable late-night connectivity throughout Delhi-NCR. The corporation stated that the move is aimed at ensuring smooth and safe travel for fans returning home after the game concludes.

Under the revised arrangements, several metro lines will operate beyond their usual closing hours. Services on major routes including the Red, Yellow, Blue, Green, Violet, Pink, Magenta, Grey, and Airport Express lines will continue late into the night, with some routes running until nearly 2:20 AM.

The extended timings include key routes such as Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram till 12:20 AM, Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh till 12:25 AM, and Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk services up to 2:20 AM. Additional late-night operations have also been scheduled on the Airport Express Line connecting New Delhi and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25.

DMRC officials have advised commuters to check station announcements and plan their return journeys in advance. The metro authority expects the revised services to reduce pressure on roads and parking facilities around the stadium, which generally witness heavy congestion during IPL fixtures.

The Delhi Metro has implemented similar extended services during previous IPL matches this season, reflecting the increasing dependence of sports fans on public transport for major sporting events in the capital.