IPL 2023: Delhi Metro To Extend Timing Of Its Last Trains On Match Days

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended the timings for its last train on days when IPL matches will be played in the national capital. The change will be implemented on all lines, except the Airport Line, according to a DMRC release. The matches in Delhi will be played on April 4, 11, 20 and 29, and May 6, 13 and 20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Ferozshah Kotla ground). The timings will be extended by 30-45 minutes, the DMRC further said.

The Arun Jaitely Stadium is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station on the violet line spanning from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh.

"The DMRC will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines (except the Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly," DMRC said on Twitter on Monday.

The additional train trips beyond the normal timings are planned in such a way that they will provide a connecting service to all directions from the interchange stations of Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok and Lajpat Nagar, it further said.

Expecting higher footfalls in match days, the officials said that additional token-vending machines, pre-vended token counters and staff will also be deployed at the Delhi Gate metro station.

In total, 12 venues - Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala - are hosting the IPL 2023 matches.

Each IPL team will play a total of 14 games.