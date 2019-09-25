8-Foot-Long Python Rescued Near Delhi's Indraprastha Park

The distressed python slowly made its way into a ditch near the park's entry gate (Representational)

An eight-foot-long Indian Rock Python, which ventured on to a busy road near the Indraprastha Park due to the ongoing metro construction work nearby, was rescued by members of an NGO involved in wildlife conservation.

Indian Rock Pythons, though commonly found across India, face extreme threat due to prevalent ignorance among people. They are often confused with the venomous Russell's Viper and get killed when they venture into human habitations, a member of NGO Wildlife SOS said on Wednesday.

According to Wildlife SOS, passersby spotted the large constrictor making its way across the busy road towards the park's entry gate. They reported the incident to the Police Control Room, which in turn contacted the NGO.

Spread over 20 acres, the park is part of a lush green belt and forms a suitable habitat for several wildlife species, the NGO said.

As a large number of people started gathering at the spot, the distressed python slowly made its way into a ditch near the park's entry gate. It took almost 30 minutes for the Wildlife SOS rescuers to safely transfer the snake into a transport carrier.

Wasim Akram from Wildlife SOS said, "The ongoing metro construction near the park has restricted the movement of wildlife in the area. Such rescues are quite challenging as a huge crowd often gathers to witness the rescue operation."

The python was transferred to a transit facility and will soon be released back into the wild.

