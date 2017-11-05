Indian-Origin Man Hides Gold In Rectum. Arrested At Delhi Airport

Gold worth Rs 70 lakh has been seized by customs officials at the international airport here from three persons, including a 46-year-old who hid 400 grams of the metal in his rectum.The seizure was made in three cases of smuggling registered by the customs department in last three days. In the first case, a passenger was intercepted on Friday after his arrival from London.During his baggage and personal search, 118 gold medallions weighing 1,094 grams (1.09 kg) was recovered, a press release issued today by the customs said.The 46-year-old accused, who is a UK citizen of Indian origin, had concealed 694 grams of gold medallions in his baggage and the remaining 400 grams in his rectum, it said.The passenger has been arrested and the gold valuing Rs 29.7 lakh was seized, the release said.In another case, a 45-year-old man was arrested by the customs for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country.The accused had concealed 752 grams of gold, valued at Rs 21.99 lakh, in the pockets of his trouser, it said. The passenger has been arrested and the gold has been seized.In the latest case, a senior citizen was intercepted by the customs after his arrival from London here today. The accused was trying to smuggle in about 600 grams of gold, valued at about Rs 18 lakh.The passenger, who is a UK citizen of Indian origin, has not been arrested. The total value of the gold seized in these three cases is about Rs 70 lakh.