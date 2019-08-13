Independence Day: Delhi Metro Issues Advisory, Parking Timings

2019 Independence Day Delhi metro advisory has been issued.

Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Metro has issued an advisory near old and central Delhi. Only selected gates at four Delhi Metro Violet Line stations will be open for entry and exit, the advisory said, adding that remaining services of the Delhi Metro Rail network will remain unaffected.

"The entry/exit at four stations of Violet Line - Lal Qila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will be permitted from select entry/exit gates during the ceremony time and some gates will remain closed at these stations owing to security considerations during this period," said an official statement from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Parking services at metro stations will be closed from 6 am on August 14 (Wednesday) to 2 pm on August 15 (Thursday).

Additional staff will be deployed and more ticketing counters will be opened at Lal Qila and Jama Masjid metro stations to facilitate people movement.

India will be celebrating 73rd Independence Day on August 15 this year. The day is observed throughout India with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events. It is a national holiday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort on this day.

(With inputs from ANI)

