How Was A Shareholder Arrested?: Accused's Sister In Paytm Extortion Case

The sister of the main accused in the Paytm extortion case on Wednesday said she was doubtful of a fair probe in the case, further alleging the Paytm management was implicating Sonia Dhawan in a false case.

Rupali Dhawan, the sister of the accused, said Sonia's salary package was Rs 80 lakh per annum and that she has shares worth Rs 10-15 crore in the company. "How can she demand Rs 10 crore, that too in her bank account?" she asked.

She said Sonia's husband, Rupak Jain, had filed a complaint with Sector 39 police station in September that an anonymous caller had demanded a hefty extortion from him.

"The police station had recorded his complaint. The investigation is being done by the Noida police," said Rupali, adding the case against her sister was fabricated.

"Is extortion amount demanded in a bank account as alleged? Has the caller who demanded extortion been arrested or questioned? On what basis the police have arrested the shareholder of a company who is associated with it even before the inception of Paytm? The police is planting financial disputes of the company into a criminal case," alleged Rupak.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Noida said investigation in the case was on and call records were being checked.

Earlier on the complaint of Ajay Shekhar Sharma, Vice President and brother of founder-CEO of Paytm, the Sector 20 police station registered a complaint against Sonia Dhawan, Secretary to the CEO, her husband Rupak Jain, Devendra Kumar, senior manager administration, and have arrested them.

The fourth accused, the Kolkata-based Rohit Chomal, is yet to be arrested, said the SSP.

The police complaint states that Sonia Dhawan, who was the personal secretary to the CEO for about 10 years, had access to all the files containing confidential financial data. On the basis of FIR, the police tracked the IP address from where a call was made from Kolkata showing the caller from Thailand.