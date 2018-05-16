In Delhi Chief Secretary's Assault Case, Cops To Question Arvind Kejriwal On Friday On February 23, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief minister's residence in the Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be questioned by the police on Friday in connection with the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash in February, police said today.



A senior police officer said that a notice has been sent to Mr Kejriwal and he will be questioned on May 18 at 11 am. Last month, his private secretary Bibhav Kumar was also questioned in connection with the case.



The police have already questioned the 11 MLAs who were present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting on February 19 in which Mr Prakash was allegedly attacked.



Arvind Kejriwal, his former advisor VK Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present there.



On February 23, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief minister's residence in the Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited.



The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy.









