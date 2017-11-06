Delhi Boys Thrashed, Forced To Sexually Assault Each Other, Crime Filmed

Ten persons allegedly subjected two minors to inhuman torture, forced them to sexually assault each other, and filmed the crime in west Delhi, following which two accused have been arrested, police said on Sunday.An FIR was lodged against 10 persons under the Indian Penal Code for unnatural sex and other offences as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and two of them arrested late Saturday night, Delhi Police Special Commissioner and Chief PRO Dependra Pathak said.The crime took place on October 26 in Rohini but came to light on Saturday when the boys' families approached police after a video footage recorded by the accused went viral on social media.Police said the boys, aged between 13 and 15, are friends and live with their families in Metro Vihar area in Holambi Kalan.As one of the accused, Kanwar Singh, suspected one of the boys of involvement in theft at his residence, his men summoned the minor and held him hostage.They allegedly beat him with leather belts and when he did not admit to the theft, the accused also called his friend, 15, forced both to strip, and tortured them for over five hours, police said.Both were forced to perform sexual acts on each other, filmed in the process and threatened with uploading of the clipping on the Internet in case police was told about the crime, a senior police officer said.The accused even put petrol and chilli powder on their private parts and burnt them with cigarettes.The two boys were said to be in critical condition and had since been admitted at Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.