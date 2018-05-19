In Delhi, 12-Year-Old Schoolgirl Crushed To Death In Road Accident

Raju, 14, and his sister Ishrat, 12, were on their way to school around 7 a.m, the vehicle's driver lost control over the wheel after colliding with a bus while overtaking in Sarita Vihar near Shaheen Bagh and ran over the girl and injured her brother.
"Accused Puspender was caught by passersby and handed over to police," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.
Both children were rushed to hospital, where Ishrat was pronounced dead while Raju is undergoing treatment.
The two lived in a slum and studied in a government school in Noor Nagar.