Delhi Discoms Offer New ACs, Fans To Consumers At Heavy Discount

People in the national capital can avail of a scheme announced by BSES discoms and replace their old air conditioners and ceiling fans during the ongoing summer with new appliances at discounts of 69-89 per cent.

Power consumers can upgrade their old ACs and fans with the 5-star inverter ACs and brushless direct current (BLDC) fans under the scheme at discounted rates, a statement said on Thursday.

"Replacing old appliances under the scheme can yield annual savings of up to Rs 34,000 per AC and Rs 1,800 per fan. Domestic consumers of BSES discoms - BRPL and BYPL- can exchange three old ACs and fans each against every consumer number," it said.

Cooling appliances like air conditioners and fans account for nearly 50 per cent power consumption of a household or commercial establishment, significantly burdening carbon emissions and grid stress, it said.

"Rising usage of air conditioners and fans can significantly impact electricity bills during peak months but simple measures like increasing the AC thermostat setting by just one degree celsius can reduce electricity consumption by nearly 6 per cent," the statement said.

Setting the AC thermostat at 24 degrees Celsius offers a perfect balance of comfort and cost-effectiveness, it added.

