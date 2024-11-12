6,791 Power Connections Provided In Delhi On Lt Governor's Intervention

Power discoms have provided electricity connections to 6,791 of the 10,802 applicants. (Representational)

Power discoms have provided electricity connections to 6,791 of the 10,802 applicants living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies following Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's intervention, the Raj Niwas said on Tuesday.

The remaining applications are being processed and the applicants will soon get power connections, the Raj Niwas said in a post on X.

In October, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), after the LG's intervention, allowed the discoms to provide power connections to four categories of habitations in the city, without the requirement of its no-objection certificate (NOC).

These habitations included unauthorised colonies regularised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) before the land-pooling regulations were notified, land allotted to landless persons under the 20-point programme, industry and godowns in non-conforming industrial areas, JJ colonies where the DDA extended land rights.

"BIG RELIEF TO PEOPLE.... Happy to share that 6,791 out of 10,802 applicants for power connections in unauthorised colonies have been provided electricity connections by private power distribution companies following Hon'ble Lt Governor's intervention on 01.10.24. The remaining are being processed and will be provided with electricity connections soon," the Raj Niwas said on the microblogging platform.

The issue of the NOC demanded by the discoms was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs at a meeting with the LG.

